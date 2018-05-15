 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban All Set To Play the Lead Role In Allu Ramendran!

Kunchacko Boban has had a fantastic 2018 with the actor delivering back-to-back hits , with the most recent one being Panchavarna Thatha, which had graced the big screens during the Vishu season. The film is still continuing its good run in the theatres.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban will be next seen in the directorial debut of Sowmya Sadanandan, which also features Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role. At the same time, the actor has made an official announcement regarding one of the upcoming movies of his and the film has got a rather interesting title.

Reportedly, Kunchacko Boba will be seen playing the lead role in an upcoming film, which has been titled as Allu Ramendran. Recently, the actor himself took to his Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the same. He has also send out the first poster of the movie.

Interestingly, the actor will be appearing as a character named Allu Ramendran in this upcoming film, which will be directed by Bilahari, who had earlier directed a film named as Porattam. The movie will be bankrolled by Aashiq Usman. Jimshi Khalid will handle the cinematography department whereas Shaan Rehman will helm the music department. At the same time, the team also has send out a casting call notice seeking new actors for various roles in the movie.