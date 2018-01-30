 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban To Team Up With This Superhit Film-maker?

Kunchacko Boban is all set to have some busy times ahead with some promising projects in the lineup. Two movies of the actor have already hit the theatres in 2018 and the year ahead holds good prospects for the actor and his fans.

According to the latest reports that have come in Kunchacko Boban would next team up with film-maker Jis Joy for an upcoming film. Jis Joy's previous work as a film-maker was the Asif Ali starrer Sunday Holiday, which emerged as a big hit at the box office.

Well, no official announcement regarding the project has been made yet. This upcoming film will be the third directorial venture of Jis Joy after Bicycle Thieves and Sunday holiday. Both these films feaured Asif Ali in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban's next release is expected to be Kuttanadan Marpaapa, which has been directed by debut film-maker Sreejith Vijayan. The film is touted to be a family entertainer and it features Aditi Ravi as the leading lady.

As mentioned above, two films of Kunchacko Boban have already hit the theatres in 2018. The first one to hit the theatres was Diwanjimoola Grand Prix, which had hit the theatres on the first week of January. Later, on january 20th, the actor's much awaited venture Shikkari Shambhu had hit the theatres, which opened to positive reports.

