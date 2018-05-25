 »   »   »  Kunchacko Boban To Team Up With The Writer Of Vellimoonga!

Earlier, it was reported that Kunchacko Boban will soon team up with film-maker Marthandan, for an upcoming venture. Now, a few more updates regarding this upcoming Kunchacko Boban movie have been doing the rounds.

Interestingly, this film has been titled as johny Johny Yes Papa and importantly, the film will have its script penned by Joji, who shot to fame with the movie Vellimoonga, which had hit the theatres in 2014. The film, directed by Jibu Jacob and featuring Biju Menon in the lead role had emerged as a big blockbuster.

Johny Johny Yes Papa is the next project of Joji after Vellimoonga. Kunchacko Boban, took to his Facebook page to announce the same. In the Facebook post he has mentioned that the team will be trying for a fun-filled roller coaster ride, which has given a slight indication about the genre of the movie.

Johny Johny Yes Pappa will be the fourth directorial venture of Marthandan. His previous 3 films were Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus, Acha Din and Paavada.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban's next release is expected to be Mangalyan Thanthunanena, which is being directed by Soumya Sadanandan. The film features Nimisha Sajayan as the leading lady. Apart from that, Kunchacko Boban will also be seen playing the lead role in Allu Ramendran, the announcement of which was recently made by Kunchacko Boban. The film will be directed by Bilahari.