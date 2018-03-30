 »   »   » Kuttanadan Marpappa Box Office: A Decent Opening For The Kunchacko Boban Starrer!

Kuttanadan Marpappa was one among the two Malayalam movies that graced the big screens yesterday (March 29, 2018). Starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, this entertainer has been directed by debut film-maker Sreejith Vijayan.

The movie had released in above 100 screens across Kerala and the film has been receiving mixed reviews upon its release. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film had 15 shows on its opening day.



According to a report by Forum Keralam, Kuttanadan Marpappa has fetched approximately 3.04 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupany rate of 62 % at the Kochi multiplexes. The opening is a decent one also considering the fact that another film also made it to the theatres on the same day in the form of Vikadakumaran. Moreover, both the films had hit the theatres on a weekday.



Kuttanadan Marpappa is expected to have done a decent job in other centres as well. It is a long weekend ahead and the platform is perfectly set for the movie to fetch a good amount on this opening weekend.



Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Kuttanadan Marpappa also features actors like Shanthi Krishna, Aditi Ravi, Salim Kumar, Dharmajan, Ramesh Pisharody, Aju Varghese, Tini Tom, Soubin Shahir etc., in key roles.