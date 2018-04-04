 »   »   » Kuttanadan Marpappa Box Office: A Steady Sail!

Opening Day Collections

Kuttanadan Marpappa enjoyed a decent start at the Kochi multiplexes as the film went on to fetch approximately 3.04 Lakhs on its opening day, which were indeed good numbers. It was a promising start for the movie considering the fact that another film also released on the same day.



Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam







4-Day Long Weekend

Well, things were perfectly set for Kuttanadan Marpappa to make it big , with the decent reviews and long weekend in support of the movie. Kuttanadan Marpappa went on to fetch 12.85 Lakhs on its very first weekend, with decent occupancy rates, especially on Friday and Sunday.



The Weekdays

According to the reports, there weren't any shows on Monday. On Tuesday, the film maintained its decent run as it fetched 2.77 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of above 60% and thus taking the total toll to 15.62 Lakhs. The film didn't witness a huge drop, despite being a weekday.



The Dats Ahead

Well, the movie is still continuing its run with 15 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes. This Friday will witness the arrival of some more movies and the film's final fate will depend on how well it performs upon the arrival of the upcoming movies.

