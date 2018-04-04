 »   »   » Kuttanadan Marpappa Box Office: A Steady Sail!

Related Articles
- Box Office Chart(Mar 26 – April 1): 3 New Malayalam Movies Step In For The Race!
- Kuttanadan Marpappa Box Office: A Decent Opening For The Kunchacko Boban Starrer!
- Kuttanadan Marpappa Review: A Harmless Watch!
- Before Kuttanadan Marpappa: Kunchacko Boban's Previous 5 Movies With Debut Directors!
- Kuttanadan Marpappa and Vikadakumaran To Release On The Same Date!
- Panchavarna Thatha Update: The Satellite Rights Of The Movie Sold For A Big Price?
- Panchavarnathatha: The First Trailer Of The Movie Is Out & It is An Interesting One!
- Kunchacko Boban Is At His Best In This New Dance Number!
- Dulquer Salmaan Showers Praises On Kunchacko Boban & Here Is Why!
- Kunchacko Boban's New Avatar Is A Big Treat for His Fans!
- Jayaram & Kunchacko Boban In Panchavarnathatha: A Glance At Their Looks From The Movie!
- Kunchacko Boban To Team Up With This Superhit Film-maker?
- Shikkari Shambhu Box Office: 5 Days Collections
Kuttanadan Marpappa, the film starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role has joined the league of the good family entertainers. The movie, directed by debut film-maker Sreejith Vijayan has opened to some decent reviews and family audiences have supported the movie pretty well on its initial days.
The Kunchacko Boban starrer did hit the theatres on March 29, 2018 along with Vikadakumaran. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film opened its run with 15 shows/day. The response so far for the film has been a decent one. Read Kuttanadan Marpappa box office report to know more about the box office collections of the movie..
Opening Day Collections
Kuttanadan Marpappa enjoyed a decent start at the Kochi multiplexes as the film went on to fetch approximately 3.04 Lakhs on its opening day, which were indeed good numbers. It was a promising start for the movie considering the fact that another film also released on the same day.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
4-Day Long Weekend
Well, things were perfectly set for Kuttanadan Marpappa to make it big , with the decent reviews and long weekend in support of the movie. Kuttanadan Marpappa went on to fetch 12.85 Lakhs on its very first weekend, with decent occupancy rates, especially on Friday and Sunday.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
The Weekdays
According to the reports, there weren't any shows on Monday. On Tuesday, the film maintained its decent run as it fetched 2.77 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of above 60% and thus taking the total toll to 15.62 Lakhs. The film didn't witness a huge drop, despite being a weekday.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
The Dats Ahead
Well, the movie is still continuing its run with 15 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes. This Friday will witness the arrival of some more movies and the film's final fate will depend on how well it performs upon the arrival of the upcoming movies.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.