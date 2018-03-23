 »   »   » Kuttanadan Marpappa and Vikadakumaran To Release On The Same Date!

The month of March has more to offer with a good number of promising movies in the pipeline. Two among those releases are Kuttanadan Marpappa and Vikadakumaran. Interestingly, Kuttanadan Marppapa was initially expected to hit the theatres on March 23, 2018.

So was the case of Vikadakumaran, which was expected to reach the theatres by the third week of March. Now, according to the latest reports, both these films have been pushed ahead slightly and will be reaching the theatres on the same date.



Kuttanadan Marpappa and Vikadakumaran have been scheduled for a release on March 29, 2018. It would indeed be an interesting clash to watch out for at the box office with two entertainers gracing the big screens on the same day.



Kuttanadan Marpappa has been directed by debut film-maker Sreejith Vijayan and the movie, which looks like a complete entertainer features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, along with a host of other prominent Malayalam actors.



On the other hand, Vikadakumaran has been directed by popular film-maker Bobban Samuel, whose previous films include top entertainers like Romans and Janapriyan. The movie features Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead role.



Manasa Radhakrishnan is the leading lady of the movie. The film also brings back the superhit combo of Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Dharmajan. Meanwhile, the Mammootty starrer Parole will also hit the theatres in the next week. The film has been slated for a release on March 31, 2018.