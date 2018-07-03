 »   »   »  Lal Plays Asif Ali’s Grandfather In Iblis?

Asif Ali's next big release is expected to be Iblis, which has been directed by young film-maker Rohith VS, who had made his debut as a film-maker with the movie Adventures Of Omanakuttan, which also featured Asif Ali in the lead role.

Popular actress Madonna Sebastian will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie. Actor-director Lal is also a part of the cast list. Most recently, the makers of Iblis had come up with a brand new poster, which revealed Lal's look from the movie and he is seen in an all new look.

It seems like Lal will be seen essaying the role of Asif Ali's grandfather in the movie. The note that was revealed in connection with the release of the poster also suggests the same. Take a look at the Facebook post of Asif Ali here.

Reportedly, Asif Ali will be seen essaying a character named Vysakhan in Iblis. At the same time, Madonna Sebastian plays a character named Fida in the movie.

Earlier, certain reports had suggested that the film has its story set in the 1980s and the new posters of the movie also suggest the same. Reportedly, Iblis will be hitting the big screens on August 03, 2018.