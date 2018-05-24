English
 »   »   »  Lal Shares A Still Taken With Prabhas, From The Sets Of Saaho!

Lal Shares A Still Taken With Prabhas, From The Sets Of Saaho!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Saaho is the next venture of Prabhas after the magnanimous success of the Baahubali series.Rightly, all Prabhas fans are eagerly awaiting for the big arrival of this big budget movie in the theatres.

As you all know, the shooting of the film is currently under way and most recently, the news regarding the shoot of the stunning action sequences had surfaced in the online circuits. For all Keralites, there is something special in the offing through Saaho as Mollywood's favourite actor-director Lal will be seen essaying an important role in the movie. Reportedly, the actor had joined the Abu Dhabi schedule of Saaho. He has completed his portion for the schedule and returned to Kochi. Read on to know more..

Lal And Prabhas

Most recently, Lal took to his official Facebook page to share a still, that he had taken with Prabhas, the lead hero of Saaho. Lal has already done two Telugu movies, but it is for the first time that the actor is sharing the screen space with Prabhas.

Lal And The Director

A couple of days ago, Lal had also shared another still, in which he is seen along with Sujith Bhaskar, who is the director of Saaho. Importantly, Lal is be seen in a stylish get-up with grey beard and sunglasses.

More About Saaho..

Saaho is a multi-lingual project and reportedly, the film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu & Hindi. The film has a rich star cast and apart from Prabhas and Lal, the much awaited film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjarekar etc., in important roles.

Other Projects Of Lal

Lal was previously seen in the film Zacahriyapothen Jeevichirippundu, which had hit the theatres in November 2017. The actor will be next seen in the film Chandragiri, directed by Mohan Kupleri. The film also features Joy Mathew, Hareesh Peradi etc., in important roles.

Read more about: lal prabhas saaho
Story first published: Thursday, May 24, 2018, 22:32 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue