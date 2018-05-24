 »   »   »  Lal Shares A Still Taken With Prabhas, From The Sets Of Saaho!

Lal And Prabhas

Most recently, Lal took to his official Facebook page to share a still, that he had taken with Prabhas, the lead hero of Saaho. Lal has already done two Telugu movies, but it is for the first time that the actor is sharing the screen space with Prabhas.

Lal And The Director

A couple of days ago, Lal had also shared another still, in which he is seen along with Sujith Bhaskar, who is the director of Saaho. Importantly, Lal is be seen in a stylish get-up with grey beard and sunglasses.

More About Saaho..

Saaho is a multi-lingual project and reportedly, the film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu & Hindi. The film has a rich star cast and apart from Prabhas and Lal, the much awaited film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjarekar etc., in important roles.

Other Projects Of Lal

Lal was previously seen in the film Zacahriyapothen Jeevichirippundu, which had hit the theatres in November 2017. The actor will be next seen in the film Chandragiri, directed by Mohan Kupleri. The film also features Joy Mathew, Hareesh Peradi etc., in important roles.