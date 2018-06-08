 »   »   »  A Legendary Malayalam Actor To Join Mohanlal's Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham!

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are gearing up to come up with yet another big period film, which has been titled as Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham. The big budget venture is expected to go on floors this year itself, and a lot of unconfirmed reports had surfaced regarding the rest of the cast of the movie. Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, a legendary Malayalam actor will join the cast list of the movie.

Reportedly, senior actor Madhu has been roped in to play an important role in this upcoming Mohanlal starrer. According to the reports, Madhu will be seen essaying the role of Kunjali Marakkar Onnaman - Kutyali Marakkar. According to the initial reports that came in, Mohanlal will play the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV.



It would be for the second time that Madhu and Priyadarshan are associating for a film. Earlier, the actor had played an important role in the 2013 movie Geethanjali, which also had featured Mohanlal in the lead role.



Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that the scripting works of Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham has been completed. The film has its script penned by the director himself, along with Ani Sasi, the son of director IV Sasi.



Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham is indeed high on expectations. The film is also the 25th film of the production banner Aashirvaad Cinemas. Let us wait for further announcements regarding the rest of the cast.