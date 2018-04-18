 »   »   » Lelam 2: The Much Awaited Suresh Gopi Starrer Is Gearing Up To Begin!

English
Suresh Gopi was previously seen in the film My God, which had graced the screens back in the year 2015. It has been quite some time since we saw him on the big screen and the actor's smashing comeback has been a long awaited one and the news regarding Lelam 2 has come up as indeed a pleasant one for all the fans of the star.

As reported earlier, Lelam 2 will be helmed by Nithin Renji Panicker and he is the one who will bring back the much loved character Aanakattil Chakochi, in style. Now, here is a big news for all those who are eager for the big re-entry of the character. If reports are to be believed, Lelam 2 is gearing up to begin and the pre-productions works of the film have already begun.

The Casting Call Notice

Most recently, Renji Panicker who is penning the script of the movie, took to Facebook to send out a casting call notice, seeking youngsters and character actors for the film. The notice has the sketch of Suresh Gopi's Aanakattil Chakochi in the the background and the audiences are quite excited with the update on the movie.

Renji Panicker Entertainments

Importantly, Renji Panicker is also donning the hat of a producer with Lelam 2. The much awaited film is being produced under the banner Renji Panicker Entertainments. This is the banner's second production venture after the Biju Menon starrer Orayiram Kinakkalal, which had hit the theatres, a week ago.

Suresh Gopi's Aanakattil Chackochi

Well, Aanakattil Chackochi is one of the most celebrated characters of Malayalam cinema. In fact, it is also one among the most popular characters portrayed by Suresh Gopi on screen. The comeback of the character has high hopes pinned up on it and we definitely can expect the same vigour and energy from Suresh Gopi.

What Will Be Lelam 2 About?

Lelam, the film which had hit the theatres in the year 1998 had narrated the story of a liquor baron Aanakattil Eepachan & his son Aanakattil Chackochi. The plot revolved around the fight that ensued between the liquor groups of two different families. Now, all eyes will be on Lelam 2 and the plot that the film has to offer. The power-packed dialogues of Lelam was one among the major highlights of the movie.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 11:49 [IST]
