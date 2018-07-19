 »   »   »  Lijo Jose Pellissery Announces His Next Directorial Venture!

Lijo Jose Pellissery, whose previous film was the highly accalimed film Ee Ma Yau, which had hit the theatres in the month of May 2018, is all set to give the audiences yet another angaging cinematic experience. Certain rumours were doing the rounds regarding the next directorial venture of the film-maker and now, the director himself has come up with an official announcement regarding his upcoming film.

The next film of Lijo Jose Pellissery has been titled as Jallikattu and the director himself took to his official Facebook page to release the first poster of the movie. Take a look at the same here.

Reportedly, Jallikattu will have its script penned by S Hareesh and R Jayakumar. Jallikkettu will also mark the reunion of cinematographer Girish Gangadharan with Lijo Jose Pellissery after Angamaly Diaries, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017. Prasanth Pillai will handle the music department of the movie. Jallikattu will be produced by Thomas Panicker.

Meanwhile, nothing much has been revealed about the genre of the film or the cast of the movie. Earlier, certain reports were doing the rounds that Vinayakan will be seen essaying the lead role in the next directorial venture of Lijo Jose Pellissery. Vinayakan had essayed a crucial role in the film Ee Ma Yau as well.Let us wait for an official announcement regarding the actors who will be a part of Jallikattu.