 »   »   »  Lijo Jose Pellissery & Chemban Vinod Jose Win Top Honours At IFFI 2018!

The year so far has witnessed the arrival of some fascinating Malayalam movies, which took the film industry to another level with their quality content and innovative style of presentation. One among those movies is Ee Ma Yau, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The movie was one among the movies to get selected in the competition section at the IFFI.

Lijo Jose Pellissery, the director of Ee Ma Yau and Chemban Vinod Jose, the lead actor of the movie has won top honours at the IFFI 2018. Lijo Jose Pellissery has bagged the award for the best director whereas Chemban Vinod Jose has won the award of the best actor (male). It is for the first time that a Malayalam director is winning the top honours at IFFI. In the previous year, Parvathy had won the award for the Best Actress for her performance in the film Take Off.

Well, this indeed is a great achievement for the director and the actor as they have competed with some of the finest talents of the world cinema. Ee Ma Yau had hit the theatres in the month of May 2018. The film had won a lot of praises upon its release in the theatres. Earlier, Lijo Jose Pellissery had won the award for the Best Director at the Kerala State Film Awards.