 »   »   » Lijo Jose Pellissery's Ee Ma Yau To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

The Malayalam film audiences have been so eager to watch Lijo Jose Pellissery's next directorial venture, Ee Ma Yau from the theatres. The film was initially touted to release during the first week of December 2018 but the makers decided to postpone the film to 2018.

Now, the big news is that Ee Ma Yau is gearing up to grace the big screens soon and the release date of the film is out. Reportedly, popular film-maker and producer Aashiq Abu has taken over the film as a producer and the movie will hit the big screens on May 04, 2018. Ee Ma Yau will be brought to the theatres by Santhosh T Kuruvila and Papaya Media. Aashiq Abu himself took to Facebook to announce the release date of Ee Ma Yau.



Earlier, the preview show of Ee Ma Yau was held by the end of November 2017 in Kochi. It was attended by some of the top celebrities of Mollywood and had garnered extremely positive responses.



After that, Ee Ma Yau did enjoy a spectacular run at the Kerala State Film Awards for the year 2017, which was announced in the month of March. The film went on to bag three major awards. Lijo Jose Pellissery was adjudged the Best Director whereas Pauly Valsan bagged the title of the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film. Renganath Ravee bagged the title for Best Sound Design.



Ee Ma Yau has its script penned by PF Mathews. The film features Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Dileesh pothen, Kainakari Thankaraj, Pauly Valsan etc., in the lead roles.