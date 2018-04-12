 »   »   » Lilli Teaser Gains Big Attention; Rana Daggubati Sends Out His Best Wishes!

Lilli, the upcoming Malayalam film written and directed by debut film-maker Prasobh Vijayan has looked a promising affair, right from the word go. Most recently, the makers of the film did come up with the first official teaser of the movie and it was released by actor Prithviraj.

The 1 minute 33 seconds long teaser of the movie did hit the online circuits on April 9, 2018 and it did open to some extremely positive reviews. From the teaser, it could be inferred that Lilli, featuring some new faces in the lead roles is definitely going to be a new attempt in Malayalam cinema and a film that is worth waiting for.

Meanwhile, praises continue to pour in for the teaser of Lilli from various quarters and it has gained big attention across the internet. Popular Telugu actor Rana Daggubati took to his Facebook page to share the teaser of the film and he wished the entire team the best of luck.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Rana Daggubati..

The teaser of Lilli has already clocked in a good number of views on YouTube. Lilli which has its script penned by the director himself has been jointly produced by Mukesh R Mehtha, CV Sarathi and AV Anoop. The film is the next venture of E4 Experiments after the hugely successful Sudani From Nigeria, which is still continuing its amazing run across Kerala. As per the teaser, Lilli will hit the marquee in the month of July 2018.