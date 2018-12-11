 »   »   »  Lucifer Teaser To Be Released By Mammootty On December 13, 2018 At 9 AM!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The audiences have been waiting with bated breath for the arrival of Lucifer, the debut directorial venture of Prithviraj, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. The film is sure to be something really special and the big budget venture has bestowed high expectations on the minds of the audiences. Since the past couple of hours, reports were doing the rounds that a special announcement is on the way and that too regarding Lucifer. Much to the happiness of one and all, the makers of Lucifer have come up with a real big announcement that is sure to thrill leave you thrilled.
The Teaser Is On The Way
Well, it has been confirmed that Lucifer's teaser is all set to release. The wait for the teaser will come to an end on December 13, 2018. The teaser will be released by Mammootty through his official Facebook page at 9 AM on December 13, 2018.
Mohanlal's Facebook Post
Mohanlal himself took to his official Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the release of the teaser. A sample poster of Lucifer, carrying the release details of the teaser has also been carried out.
Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas
Prithviraj, the director of the movie and Tovino Thomas, who essays an important role in the film, also took to their Facebook pages to share the news regarding the release of the teaser.
The Rumours
Earlier, there were a whole lot of rumours doing the rounds regarding the arrival of the teaser of the movie. Speculations were rife that the teaser will come out with Odiyan on its release day. Now, the teaser is coming out a day before the release of Odiyan.
The Poster
Before this, the makers of the film had come up with a couple of posters of the movie, which revealed Mohanlal's look from the movie. The impact that the poster had created is quite known to all. Lucifer teaser is expected to recreate a similar magic.