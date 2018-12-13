English
Lucifer Teaser Review: Audiences Are Thrilled Upon Witnessing This Special Gift!

    Lucifer's teaser has arrived in style and it was Megastar Mammootty who launched the much awaited teaser of this upcoming Mohanlal starrer, directed by Prithviraj. The teaser of Lucifer has indeed struck the right chords praises have been pouring in for the same. The 44-seconds long teaser of the movie has indeed instilled high hopes in the minds of the audiences and the comments that have been flowing in connection with the teaser of Lucifer suggest the same. The teaser is indeed a perfect mix of mass and class. The shot towards the end of the teaser is sure to give goosebumps to one and all. Let us take a look at what the audiences have to say about the teaser of Lucifer.

    A Fantastic Teaser

    Praises have been pouring in for the teaser of Lucifer. In the above tweet, there are praises for the Mohanlal moments in the teaser and has mentioned that the teaser is indeed a mind blowing one.

    All Set To Take Malayalam Cinema To New Level

    Expectations on Lucifer have increased to newer heights with the arrival of the teaser. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the film will go on to set an all new benchmark for Mollywood.

    The Stunning Teaser

    Praises continue to pour in for the selection of frames of Prithviraj, the director as well as the amazing screen presence of Mohanlal in the teaser.

    Expectations Are Higher

    Here is another tweet regarding Lucifer in which there are praises for each and every shot shown in the teaser of the film.

    Set To Break All Records

    Here is another tweet in connection with the teaser of the movie. The tweet has been phrased by tweaking the dialogue from the teaser of the movie and it hints that Lucifer will go on to break the records of Odiyan, Pulimurugan and much more.

    Read more about: lucifer mohanlal
    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 10:48 [IST]
