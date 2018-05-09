 »   »   » Mahanati: Dulquer Salmaan Has Now Earned A Big Fan In The Form Of SS Rajamouli!

Related Articles
- Mahanati Review: Keerthy Suresh Excels In This Befitting Tribute To Mahanati Savitri!
- Dulquer Salmaan Is Overwhelmed And Grateful For The Wonderful Responses For Mahanati!
- Baahubali Storms China BO While Mahanati Is All Set To Take Over Domestic BO
- Dulquer Salmaan Is Enchanting In His Retro Look For Mahanati!
- Mahanati Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh, Jr NTR, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni Grace The Event
- Tollywood On A Biopic Spree!
- Here Is A Glimpse Of Dulquer Salmaan's Mahanati Look!
- Dulquer Salmaan's Gemini Ganesan Look Is Out!
- AMMA Mazhavil: Mammootty, Mohanlal & Dulquer Salmaan Came Together For The First Time!
- Dulquer Salmaan’s Adorable Birthday Wishes To His Daughter Is A Must Read!
- Dulquer Salmaan Shares A Picture From The Dubbing Works Of Mahanati!
- Dulquer Salmaan Garners The Praise Of Prakash Raj!
Dulquer Salmaan's big entry to the Telugu film industry has hit the right chords with Mahanati earning a whole lot of praises from various quarters. Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh's performances are being widely appreciated.
Social media is getting flooded with reviews and opinions about Mahanati and going by the reviews, Dulquer Salmaan is sure to gain more and more fans with this movie. More importantly, Dulquer Salmaan have now earned a big fan, and that too, in the form of none other than top film-maker SS Rajamouli.
Popular film-maker SS Rajamouli, watched Mahanati on the very first day and the super director is all praises for the performances of Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh. He took to Facebook to write a few words about the movie read as "Keerthy Suresh's potrayal of Savitri garu is one of the finest performances I've ever seen. It is not just imitating. She brought the legendry actress back to life. Dulquer Salman is absolutely fantastic. I am his fan now.
Congratulations Nag Ashwin and Swapna. Your belief, persistence and determination are remarkable. #Mahanati" - (sic)
Meanwhile, audiences are also showering praises on Dulquer Salmaan & Keerthy Suresh and it is indeed a pride moment for the Malayalam film audiences. Here, take a look at some of the tweets describing the performances of both the much loved stars.
|
Praises For The Lead Actors
The above review is all praises for Mahanati and has tagged the film as a love story. The performances of Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan have been highly appreciated.
|
A Huge Round Of Applause For Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh
Here is another review praising the lead casts of the movie. It has been mentioned that Keerthy Suresh has lived in the role whereas Dulquer Salmaan has given his best.
|
Dulquer Salmaan's Entry To Tollywood..
Well, Dulquer Salmaan's entry to Tollywood has struck gold. The above review has praised the performance of Dulquer Salmaan and has also mentioned that Tollywood needs a talented actor like him. At the same time, the review has also praised the sensational performance of Keerthy Suresh.
|
Brilliant Performances..
The above review has tagged Mahanati as a classic. The brilliant performances of Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh have won high praises.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.