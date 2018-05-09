 »   »   » Mahanati: Dulquer Salmaan Has Now Earned A Big Fan In The Form Of SS Rajamouli!

Dulquer Salmaan's big entry to the Telugu film industry has hit the right chords with Mahanati earning a whole lot of praises from various quarters. Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh's performances are being widely appreciated.

Social media is getting flooded with reviews and opinions about Mahanati and going by the reviews, Dulquer Salmaan is sure to gain more and more fans with this movie. More importantly, Dulquer Salmaan have now earned a big fan, and that too, in the form of none other than top film-maker SS Rajamouli.



Popular film-maker SS Rajamouli, watched Mahanati on the very first day and the super director is all praises for the performances of Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh. He took to Facebook to write a few words about the movie read as "Keerthy Suresh's potrayal of Savitri garu is one of the finest performances I've ever seen. It is not just imitating. She brought the legendry actress back to life. Dulquer Salman is absolutely fantastic. I am his fan now.

Congratulations Nag Ashwin and Swapna. Your belief, persistence and determination are remarkable. #Mahanati" - (sic)



Meanwhile, audiences are also showering praises on Dulquer Salmaan & Keerthy Suresh and it is indeed a pride moment for the Malayalam film audiences. Here, take a look at some of the tweets describing the performances of both the much loved stars.



#Mahanati is a masterpiece... with kirthy suresh giving a lifetime performance. dulquer salmaan is just unbelievable. This movie is love story more than a biopic. What an amazing span and music. Take a bow Nagi.

One of the best classic in #Tollywood . We must feel proud for #Mahanati.

Tears never stops and clapping in every moment. My hearty congratulations to entire team. Madam @KeerthyOfficial , meeku 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Simply you lived in it.., @dulQuer given his best ., @Samanthaprabhu2 👌👌

@KeerthyOfficial madam A big respect to u overwhelmed seeing u on screen I don't know about Savitri but I Saw a #Mahanati on screen That is you 😍🙏🙏 and @dulQuer Sir U justified the role Sir Telugu film industry needs a talented actor like you 🙏🙏😍

#Mahanati it's a classical emotional journey of savithri garu 👌👌👌 u cannot take eyes from @KeerthyOfficial she is just brilliant 👌👌👌 @dulQuer is superb 👌👌👌 don't miss at any cost it's classic written allover👍👍👍

