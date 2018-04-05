 »   »   » Malayalam Actor Kollam Ajith, Well-known For His Villain Roles, Is No More!

Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith, who was much noted for his villain roles in a good number of Malayalam movies, passed away this morning in Kochi. Reportedly, the actor was in treatment for stomach related disease.

Apart from Malayalam films, Kollam Ajith has also appeared in films of other languages like Tamil and Telugu. In total, he has appeared in above 500 movies. He also appeared in Priyadarshan's Hindi movie Virasat, which featured Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

Kollam Ajith made his entry to the Malayalam film industry with the movie Parannu Parannu Parannu, directed by popular writer and film-maker P Padmarajan. He went on to become a prominent presence in many of the movies of the 1980s and 1990s. He has acted with the Mammootty and Mohanlal, in a good number of films. He played notable roles in movies like Nadodikkattu, Yuvajanotsavam, No.20 Madras Mail, Aparan, Manu Uncle etc.

In fact, the actor also went to play the lead role in the film Agnipravesham, which had hit the theatres in the year 1989. Kollam Ajith also appeared in some of the popular television serials.

Later, he also donned the hat of a writer and director with the film Calling Bell. He also directed a film titled Pakal Pole.