 »   »   »  Malayalam Actor Mukesh Faces An Allegation On The #MeToo Campaign!

The #MeToo Campaign has left the entire Indian film industry in a state of shock with more and more accusations popping in every hour. Now, the campaign has reached the Malayalam film industry as well and according to a report by Manorama Online, an allegation has been levelled against popular Malayalam actor Mukesh.

According to the report, a television director named Tess Joseph has come out with an accusation against Mukesh. Reportedly, she has recollected the incident, which had happened 19 years ago during the filming of a popular game reality show Koteeshwaran, which was hosted by actor Mukesh. It has been mentioned that the actor used to call her a multiple times.

The tweet read as, "I was 20 years old quiz directing #koteeswaran when the mallu host #mukeshkumar called my room multiple times and then changed my room to beside his on the next sch. My then boss @derekobrienmp spoke to me for an hour & got me out on the next flight. 19 yrs on thank you Derek."

Another tweet regarding the same read as, "I was the only woman in a crew of men. One night when the calls where never ending I stayed in my colleague room. And @LeMeridien chennai you are the worst for being enablers when I asked you why my room floor was different so nonchalantly I was told Mr Kumar asked for it."

To one of the comments asking whether she is referring to actor Mukesh, she has mentioned that she is and has also posted a photo of the actor.