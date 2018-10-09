 »   »   »  Malayalam Actor Mukesh Faces An Allegation On The #MeToo Campaign: The Actor Responds To The Same!

The #MeToo Campaign has left the entire Indian film industry in a state of shock with more and more accusations popping in every hour. Now, the campaign has reached the Malayalam film industry as well and according to a report by Manorama Online, an allegation has been levelled against popular Malayalam actor Mukesh.

According to the report, a television director named Tess Joseph has come out with an accusation against Mukesh. Reportedly, she has recollected the incident, which had happened 19 years ago during the filming of a popular game reality show Koteeshwaran, which was hosted by actor Mukesh. It has been mentioned that the actor used to call her a multiple times.

The tweet read as, "I was 20 years old quiz directing #koteeswaran when the mallu host #mukeshkumar called my room multiple times and then changed my room to beside his on the next sch. My then boss @derekobrienmp spoke to me for an hour & got me out on the next flight. 19 yrs on thank you Derek."

Meanwhile, Mukesh has come up with a response regarding the same. According to the report by Manorama Online, Mukesh has mentioned that he doesn't know this girl or the incident that she has narrated. He added that he is not taking this seriously and there is a conspiracy in this. He also mentioned that this allegation must have cropped in because he is an MLA and such a move must have been deliberately planned as a conspiracy.