 »   »   »  Malayalam Actor Neeraj Madhav All Set To Put A Big Step Forward?

    Neeraj Madhav, the young actor of Malayalam cinema, who made his debut with the movie Buddy, has scaled to newer heights over the years. The actor has etched a place for his own in the Malayalam film industry with the youngster having proved his ability as an actor, a dancer, choreographer and most recently, as a scriptwriter too.

    The young actor entered the Malayalam film industry as a supporting actor and now, he has established himself as a lead actor as well. Neeraj Madhav was most recently seen in the film Rosapoo and now it seems like something special is cooking up. Yes, reports suggest that Neeraj Madhav is all set to conquer new terrains and make his debut in Bollywood.

    Neeraj Madhav's Facebook Post

    Most recently, Neeraj Madhav had sent out a picture through his official Facebook page, which has left all his fans and followers excited. In this picture, you could see Neeraj Madhav along with popular Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and South Indian actor Kishore.

    To Debut In A Web Series?

    According to the reports that are doing the rounds, Neeraj Madhav is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with a web series, which will be aired on Amazon Prime. If reports are to be believed, the series which will be aired in English and Hindi will also feature Manoj Bajpayee, Pritamani etc., in important roles.

    First Malayalam Actor In A Web Series...

    Popular actors like Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan etc., have appeared in web series earlier but, it has to be noted that no other Malayalam actor has appeared in a web series so far and it would indeed be a great achievement for the young actor.

    Neeraj Madhav's Upcoming Projects

    Neeraj Madhav has some promising projects in the line-up in Malayalam as well. The actor is a part of the upcoming magnum opus Maamaankam, featuring Mammootty in the lead role. This upcoming big budget venture is a period film and Neeraj Madhav had joined the first schedule of the shoot of the movie.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 17:29 [IST]
