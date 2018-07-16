English
 »   »   »  Dileep Row: Siddique Makes A Shocking Remark On The AMMA Controversy, Takes A Dig At Shashi Tharoor

Dileep Row: Siddique Makes A Shocking Remark On The AMMA Controversy, Takes A Dig At Shashi Tharoor

Subscribe to Filmibeat
    Last year, Mollywood star Dileep was arrested in connection with the Malayalam actress assault case and this left his fans in a state of shock. Following this, he was expelled from AMMA much to the delight of some people from the industry. After spending nearly 50 days in custody, the Ramleela actor finally got bail and this allowed him to resume work on his pending projects. Recently, AMMA decided to re-instate Dileep and this ruffled a few feathers. A couple of days ago, while speaking at an event, actor Siddique spoke about the AMMA issue and defended Dileep.

    A Shocker From Siddique!

    While speaking at the Manorama Conclave, Siddique said that it is unfair to hound Dileep and went on to take a dig at MP Shashi Tharoor. He added that some sections of the media are very biased and have targeted Dileep while ignoring Tharoor's alleged involvement in the Sunanda Pushkar case.

    According To The News Minute, He Said...

    "Shashi Tharoor is also an accused. But he hasn't resigned from his post as the MP. Why is no one asking him to do that? Why are you (media) not painting him as guilty and holding debates on channels? We can only say that (he is guilty) when the crime is proven right? Shashi Tharoor and Dileep are both citizens but why two different justices for them?," he added.

    AMMA Is Being Criticised Severely..


    Interestingly, his comments come at a time when the AMMA President Mohanlal is being criticised for supporting Dileep. A couple of days ago, actor-director Kamal Haasan had said that Dileep should not have been re-instated without the contest of everyone associated with AMMA. Similarly, several stars from the Kannada Film Industry too have made it clear that they are not happy with the decision to take back the actor.

    Mohanlal's Explanation Has Worsened The Situation

    In the meanwhile, Mohanlal has made it clear that he plans to stick to his decision. A few days ago, during a press meet, he had said that AMMA could not take action against Dileep as the attacked actress never made a written complaint about the Love 24x7 actor. Needless to say, this explanation did not go down too well with the survivor.

    AMMA Continues To Suffer

    All in all, AMMA's reputation has taken a beating because of the Dileep situation. And, needless to say, Siddique's comments are not going to make things any better. Enough said!

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 16:42 [IST]
