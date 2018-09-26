 »   »   »  Yet Another Young Malayalam Actor Is Making His Big Entry To Kollywood!

Of late, we have seen many young Malayalam actors stepping into the Tamil film industry. Now, one more young-generation actor from Mollywood is all set to make his big entry to Kollywood. Yes, we are talking about Mollywood's own Sunny Wayne, who is set to make an impact in the Tamil cinema world as well.

Sunny Wayne is making his debut in Kollywood with the upcoming Tamil movie Gypsy, which is being directed by Raju Murugan. Raju Murugan is a national award-winning film-maker whose previous ventures were the critically acclaimed movies - Joker and Cuckoo. Popular Tamil actor Jiiva will be seen essaying the lead role in Gypsy.

Most recently, Sunny Wayne took to his official Facebook page to send out a picture taken from the location of the movie. It has been mentioned that he is completing the shoot of the film Gypsy. Take a look at the Facebook post of Sunny Wayne regarding the same.

Sunny Wayne was most recently seen in the movie Oru Kuttanadan Blog, in a special appearance. The young actor will next be seen in the Malayalam movie Kayamkulam Kochunni, featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Sunny Wayne will be seen playing an important character in this movie, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The actor also has the upcoming movie French Viplavam in his kitty, in which he plays the male lead.