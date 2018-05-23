 »   »   » Malayalam Actor Vijayan Peringode, Known For Character Roles, Passes Away!

Malayalam actor Vijayan Peringode, who has acted in a good number of Malayalam movies, passed away this morning (May 22, 2018). Reportedly, the 66-year-old actor suffered a heart attack.

Vijayan Peringode made his entry to the film industry as a production executive and later went on to become a prominent presence in the Malayalam films. He is well-known for short yet important roles in the films of the 1990s and 2000s. The actor has appeared in a good number of films directed by film-makers like Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikkad, Lal Jose etc.

He made his debut as an actor in the Malayalam film industry with the movie Asthran, which had released in the year. The film was directed by film-maker PN Menon. Later, he went on to appear in over 100 films and the prominent ones among them are Devasuram, Sreesharante Onnaam Thirumurivu, Meesamadhavan etc.

Most recently, he was seen in the film Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu, which had graced the screens in the year 2017. He had also played a role in the blockbuster movie Oppam, which was released in the year 2016.