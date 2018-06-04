 »   »   »  Malayalam Actors Fall Prey To #Kuthipokkals & Aju Varghese's Responses Are Priceless!

Well, it is the time of #kuthipokkals, a term in Malayalam used to describe the digging up of the pictures from the past by commenting and liking old pictures on Facebook. Meanwhile, the Malayalam actors are the ones who have been targeted with many users digging up the pictures of their stars from the past.

Many of the top celebrities of Malayalam cinema have now fallen prey to #kuthipokkals on Facebook and the pictures posted by the stars in the past have been doing the rounds on their timelines.

Meanwhile, actor Aju Varghese has won the attention of all by coming up with some fine responses to the new trend on social media. The actor himself has sent out a few pictures from the past and thus not allowing others to dig them up.

Aju Varghese As Bruno Here is a photo that Aju Varghese had shared amidst the recent trend. This was the actor's look as Bruno from one of the films of his past. The post of the actor did fetch a good number of shares and likes. Aju Varghese's Avatar Aju Varghese had also shared another special picture from the past and in this photo, the actor could be seen in the get-up of the aliens portrayed in the film, Avatar. Nivin Pauly's Picture Interestingly, Aju Varghese has also shared a picture of Nivin Pauly, which was clicked in the year 2010. Nivin Pauly could be seen lying in a bed in this picture and it seems like the photo was clicked during the shooting days of Malarvadi Arts Club. With The Legends This was a perfect response to all those who have been digging up the pictures. Aju Varghese posted a collage of pictures, that he had taken with the Legends, Mammootty and Mohanlal. On a lighter note, he also requested the social media users to make him famous by digging up these pictures in the future, once he gets field out. The responses of Aju Varghese have won the netizens.