 »   »   »  Malayalam Actors Who Were Part Of The 'Hat-trick' Win At The National Film Awards!

The 80s and the 90s were truly a golden period for the Malayalam film industry and the Malayalam actors. Along with the box office successes, the Malayalam film industry established its presence in the award circuits at the National level as well.
In fact, the Best Actor trophy at the National film Awards isn't new to the Malayalam film industry with many Malayalam actors having won it at various occasions. But here, we are going to talk about a rare instance when the Malayalam actors scored a hat-trick at the National Film Awards. Yes, the Best Actor Trophy at the National Film Awards were won by Malayalam actors for three consecutive years. Read on to know more about this interesting piece of information.
Suresh Gopi/ Balachandra Menon (1997)
As you all know, the year 1997 was one filled with cherishable memories at the National Film Awards. There was a tight competition for the Best Actor trophy and it involved Malayalam actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and Balachandra Menon. Finally, the title was shared by Suresh Gopi (Kaliyattam) and Balachandra Menon (Samantharangal).
Mammootty (1998)
The 46th National Film Awards too, turned out to be a memorable one for the Keralites, with none other than Mollywood's own Mammootty winning the title for the Best Actor, but this time for an English film. The actor won the big title for his scintillating performance in the biopic of BR Ambedkar.
Mohanlal (1999)
In the very next year, it was Mohanlal who brought laurels to the State of Kerala. The actor was adjudged as the Best Actor at the 47th National Awards for his stunning performance in the Shaji N Karun directorial Vanaprastham, which also bagged some other top awards.
Later Years...
Although not sequentially, many other actors of the Malayalam film industry have won this prestigious award in the later years. Malayalam actors like Murali, Salim Kumar, Suraj Vemjaramoodu etc., are winners of this award.
