English
 »   »   »  Malayalam Actress Anju Becomes A Victim Of Death Hoax; She Herself Comes Up With A Clarification!

Malayalam Actress Anju Becomes A Victim Of Death Hoax; She Herself Comes Up With A Clarification!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Many a times, there have been speculations and rumours surrounding the death of celebrities and now Malayalam actress Anju has turned out to be the latest victim of a death hoax. Recently, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on social media regarding the actress, which had left the audiences as well as the actress shocked. Now, Malayalam actress Anju herself has spoken up and come up with a clarification upon the death rumours that have been doing the rounds.

    Malayalam Actress Anju Becomes A Victim Of Death Hoax; She Herself Comes Up With A Clarification!

    "These rumour are false. It has happened to a lot of people, and now my name is in the list. It is a disturbance to both me and my family. It's been very disturbing mentally," actress Anju was quoted as saying to Behindwoods.com.

    Denying all the rumours, popular cinematographer and actor Natrajan Subramaniam had also tweeted. The tweet read as, "Baby anju is alive with her family.. many of them said she is expired..... She lives in valasarawakkam happily....Why is this trying to happen for what?..."

    Anju is one of the popular actresses of the South Indian film industry and the actress made her entry to the films as a child artist. She has also appeared as a leading lady in a good number of Malayalam movies of the 80's and 90's. Apart from Malayalam, she has also acted in a good number of Tamil movies.

    Read more about: malayalam actresses
    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 12:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue