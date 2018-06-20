 »   »   »  Malayalam Actress Honey Rose Reveals That Casting Couch Does Exist In The Film Industry!

Related Articles
- Chunkzz Box Office: 1 Week Kerala Collections
- Chunkzz Box Office: 2 Days Kerala Collections
- Chunkzz Movie Review: Strictly For Youth Audiences!
- Omar Lulu's Chunkzz: The First Official Trailer Is Out And It Promises A Full-on Entertainer!
- Omar Lulu's Chunkzz Gets A Release Date!
- Omar Lulu's Chunkzz Gets A Release Date!
- REVEALED! Honey Rose's Role In Omar Lulu's Chunkzz!
- Miya George Edges Past Nazriya Nazim In Number Of Facebook Likes!
- Anu Sithara To Replace Miya George In Sarvopari Palakkaran!
- Aparna Balamurali To Replace Honey Rose In Sarvopari Palakkaran!
- Avarude Ravukal To Release in August?
- Anoop Menon As Jose K Mani In Sarvopari Palakkaran!
Honey Rose, the Malayalam actress who stepped into the film industry with the 2005 movie Boyfriend, is now one of the prominent actresses of the Malayalam film industry. Apart from Mollywood, the Malayalam actress has also made her presence felt in other language industries like Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Not many actresses have dared to speak about casting couch, which is supposed to be in existence in the various film industries. In the interview programme JB Junction, which was aired on Television recently, Honey Rose had opened up about on whether casting couch does exist in the film industry or not. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Honey Rose About Casting Couch
Honey Rose stated that casting couch does exist in the film industry. At the same time, she also added that each individual has a dignity and it's us who decide how to lead life. She opened up that one has stick to his/her individuality and she is one such person who believes that no achievement is of value if you do anything by losing conscience. The actress also added that every artist has to go through a struggling period in all aspects, before establishing in the film industry. During that vulnerable period, there might be a lot of people who would be out there to brainwash you.
The Support Of The Parents
She added that she has always been safe in the industry, especially since her father and mother have always been with her. She stated that her mother would be always with her and it is in fact she who attends most of the phone calls that come her way.
About The Lip-lock scene
The actress also talked about the controversial lip-lock scene from the movie 1 by Two. Honey Rose added that the director hadn't revealed about the lip-lock scene beforehand but had later talked about the depth of the character and the importance of the scene. She was convinced about the scene and added that she doesn't regret it. But she opened up that she was disappointed about the fact that the scene was used for the publicity of the movie.
The Upcoming Projects Of Honey Rose
In Malayalam, Honey Rose was previously seen in the movie Chunkzz, which was one of the biggest successes of the year 2017. Next, the actress will be seen in the film Chalakudykkaran Changathi, which has been directed by Vinayan.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.