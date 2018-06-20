 »   »   »  Malayalam Actress Honey Rose Reveals That Casting Couch Does Exist In The Film Industry!

Honey Rose About Casting Couch

Honey Rose stated that casting couch does exist in the film industry. At the same time, she also added that each individual has a dignity and it's us who decide how to lead life. She opened up that one has stick to his/her individuality and she is one such person who believes that no achievement is of value if you do anything by losing conscience. The actress also added that every artist has to go through a struggling period in all aspects, before establishing in the film industry. During that vulnerable period, there might be a lot of people who would be out there to brainwash you.

The Support Of The Parents

She added that she has always been safe in the industry, especially since her father and mother have always been with her. She stated that her mother would be always with her and it is in fact she who attends most of the phone calls that come her way.

About The Lip-lock scene

The actress also talked about the controversial lip-lock scene from the movie 1 by Two. Honey Rose added that the director hadn't revealed about the lip-lock scene beforehand but had later talked about the depth of the character and the importance of the scene. She was convinced about the scene and added that she doesn't regret it. But she opened up that she was disappointed about the fact that the scene was used for the publicity of the movie.

The Upcoming Projects Of Honey Rose

In Malayalam, Honey Rose was previously seen in the movie Chunkzz, which was one of the biggest successes of the year 2017. Next, the actress will be seen in the film Chalakudykkaran Changathi, which has been directed by Vinayan.