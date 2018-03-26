 »   »   » Lena's Bald Avatar Stuns Her Fans!

A post shared by Lena Kumar (@lenasmagazine) on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:45am PDT

Lena's Bald Avatar

In the past week, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture in which she could be seen in a bald look and this came as a big surprise to the audiences. Reportedly, the actress did shave off her head upon paying a visit to Palani Temple in Tamil Nadu.

The New Picture

Meanwhile, the much loved actress of Malayalam cinema took to Instagram yet again to post another picture, flaunting her bald avatar yet again. The picture has already emerged as a big hit has fetched above 38k likes so far.

The Daring Actress

Well, Lena is definitely one of the most stylish and daring actresses of the Malayalam film industry. Praises are pouring in for the actresses for this daring move, which probably no other actress would think of.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Lena

Lena's Next Projects..

Lena was most recently seen in the film Ira, starring Unni Mukundan and Gokul Suresh in the lead roles. She also essayed a crucial role in this year's blockbuster movie Aadhi, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. She will be next seen in the movies, Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam and Suvarnapurushan.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Lena