 »   »   » Lena's Bald Avatar Stuns Her Fans!

Lena is undeniably one of the most talented actressesin the M'town. It wouldn't be wrong to tag the actress as one of the most versatile and dependable actresses of the modern day Malayalam cinema. She fits into any kind of roles with ease and Lena's remarkable portrayal of some of the well-written and author backed roles prove that fact.
More often than not, Lena has stunned all of her fans and followers with her image makeovers. The popular actress is quite active on Instagram and she has above 3 Lakh followers on the same. Most recently, Lena did stun one and all with her new makeover. Keep reading to know more about the same..
Lena's Bald Avatar
In the past week, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture in which she could be seen in a bald look and this came as a big surprise to the audiences. Reportedly, the actress did shave off her head upon paying a visit to Palani Temple in Tamil Nadu.
The New Picture
Meanwhile, the much loved actress of Malayalam cinema took to Instagram yet again to post another picture, flaunting her bald avatar yet again. The picture has already emerged as a big hit has fetched above 38k likes so far.
The Daring Actress
Well, Lena is definitely one of the most stylish and daring actresses of the Malayalam film industry. Praises are pouring in for the actresses for this daring move, which probably no other actress would think of.
Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Lena
Lena's Next Projects..
Lena was most recently seen in the film Ira, starring Unni Mukundan and Gokul Suresh in the lead roles. She also essayed a crucial role in this year's blockbuster movie Aadhi, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. She will be next seen in the movies, Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam and Suvarnapurushan.
Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Lena