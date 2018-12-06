English
 »   »   »  Malayalam Actress Samvrutha Sunil To Make A Comeback To Films With This Malayalam Movie!

Malayalam Actress Samvrutha Sunil To Make A Comeback To Films With This Malayalam Movie!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Popular Malayalam actress Samvrutha Sunil is all set to make a comeback in to Malayalam movies. According to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, the actress will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in the next directorial venture of Oru Vadakkan Seldie fame G Prajith. Reportedly, this film will feature Biju Menon as the lead hero.

    Malayalam Actress Samvrutha Sunil To Make A Comeback To Films With This Malayalam Movie!

    This upcoming Malayalam movie has got an interesting title and the movie has been titled as Sathyam Paranja Vishwasikkuvo. The film will have its script penned by sajeev pazhoor, who had penned the script for the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Further details regarding the actress's role in the film are being awaited. The film will also feature Sudhi koppa, saiju Kurup, Alencier Ley Lopez etc., in important roles.

    Samvrutha Sunil was previously seen in the film 101 Weddings, which had hit the theatres back in the year 2012. The actress did take a short break from films upon her marriage in the year 2012.

    Most recently, Samvrutha Sunil did make a comeback to the mini screens with the highly popular reality show named Nayika Nayakan. Samvrutha Sunil was one among the judges of the show, which was aired in Mazhavil Manorama channel.

    Read more about: samvrutha sunil
    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 14:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue