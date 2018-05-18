 »   »   » Do You Know The Malayalam Actress Who Competed With Aishwarya Rai & Sushmita Sen?

Shwetha Menon

Yes, we are talking about popular Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon, who was a model herself. Interestingly, the actress was also a part of the Miss India contest of the year 1994 and she was in the race for the title. The actress was placed at the third spot behind Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya rai and she won the second runner-up title.

The Super Model

After that, Shweta Menon also competed at the Miss Asia Pacific in 1994 and the actress had entered the semi final. In fact, Shweta Menon also went on to become the first ever Gladrags female super model.

The Debut..

In fact, Shwetha Menon made it to the films, much before she sparkled at the beauty contests. Her debut film was the Mammootty starrer Anaswaram, which had hit the theatres in 1991. Later, the actress also went on to appear in Bollywood.

The Talented Actress..

It wouldn't be wrong to tag Shwetha Menon as one of the most talented actresses around in Mollywood. Over the years, she groomed herself as a talented actress doing versatile roles and rightly, she won the Best Actress title at the Kerala State Film Awards, two times.