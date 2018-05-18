 »   »   » Do You Know The Malayalam Actress Who Competed With Aishwarya Rai & Sushmita Sen?

Related Articles
Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen were among the first Indian celebrities who bagged the title of 'Beauty Queen', with their big wins at the beauty pageants at the international level. While Aishwarya Rai was crowned as the Miss India of the year 1994, Sushmita Sen won the title of the Miss Universe in the very same year.
Later, both of them ventures into the film industry and emerged as successfull actresses. Now, did you know that a popular Malayalam actress had given a tight contest to Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen in the year 1994? Keep scrolling down to know more about this interesting piece of information.
Shwetha Menon
Yes, we are talking about popular Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon, who was a model herself. Interestingly, the actress was also a part of the Miss India contest of the year 1994 and she was in the race for the title. The actress was placed at the third spot behind Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya rai and she won the second runner-up title.
The Super Model
After that, Shweta Menon also competed at the Miss Asia Pacific in 1994 and the actress had entered the semi final. In fact, Shweta Menon also went on to become the first ever Gladrags female super model.
The Debut..
In fact, Shwetha Menon made it to the films, much before she sparkled at the beauty contests. Her debut film was the Mammootty starrer Anaswaram, which had hit the theatres in 1991. Later, the actress also went on to appear in Bollywood.
The Talented Actress..
It wouldn't be wrong to tag Shwetha Menon as one of the most talented actresses around in Mollywood. Over the years, she groomed herself as a talented actress doing versatile roles and rightly, she won the Best Actress title at the Kerala State Film Awards, two times.
