 »   »   »  Malayalam Actress Who Accused Alencier Ley Lopez Of Bad Behaviour Comes Out In Open!

The #MeToo has hit Mollywood as well and most recently, a Malayalam actress had levelled an allegation against Alencier Ley Lopez, who is well-known for his supporting roles in Malayalam. It was through the website named India Protests that she had penned down her experience and it was revealed that she had faced bad behaviour from Alencier Ley Lopez multiple times on the sets of the movie and during one such incident he had barged inside her room.

Now, the Malayalam actress has revealed her identity as she came LIVE on Facebook. She has said she was the one who had opened up about Alencier Ley Lopez. The allegations have been made by actress Divya Gopinath, who had worked with Alencier Ley Lopez in the movie, Aabhasam.

Through the video, she has mentioned that this particular actor later had went on to boast about his experience with girls on the sets of Aabhasam mentioning that he had used them. Upon knowing this, she had lashed out at him over a phone call. Later, he cried and apologised to her stating that the behaviour was out of some mental trauma and she had believed him.

But now, the actress got to know that this male actor is continuing his bad behaviour on other sets as well and other actresses have conveyed the same. She got to understand that it wasn't because of a mental trauma that he had behaved in a bad manner to her. Hence, she decided to write a note against him.