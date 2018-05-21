 »   »   » This Super Hit Malayalam Movie To Get A Sequel!

Happy Wedding, the Malayalam movie, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016 did go on to become a huge success at the box office with the backing of the amazing word of mouth that it received. In fact, the film went on to bag tag of a perfect entertainer.

It was on May 20, 2016 that Happy Wedding, directed by Omar Lulu, had graced the big screens. Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, a sequel to Happy Wedding is on cards.



It was director Omar Lulu himself who announced the same through his official Facebook page. Interestingly, Happy Wedding 2 will be produced by popular producer Ouseppachan Valakuhy, who is also bankrolling Omar Lulu's upcoming venture, Oru Adaar Love. It hasn't been mentioned whether the same cast will be retained for the sequel as well.

More updates regarding the film are being awaited.



Happy Wedding had featured actors like Siju Wilson, Sharaf U Dheen, Soubin Shahir etc., in important roles. The film, which was the directorial debut of Omar Lulu, went on to etch a place for its own at the box office, despite facing tight competitions from films like Kammatipaadam, Aadupuliyattam etc.



As mentioned above, Omar Lulu's next release will be the much popular film Oru Adaar Love. The movie is expected to grace the big screens in the month of September.