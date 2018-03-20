 »   »   » Parole, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, Ranam & Kuttanadan Marpapa Make An Impact With Their Trailers!

Parole

The trailer of Parole had hit the online circuits on March 18, 2018 and it was released by Mammootty. The 2-minute long trailer of the movie has further increased the expectations on this much awaited venture and it assures that the film will have some splendid acting moments from the Megastar of Mollywood. The trailer is nearing 4 Lakh views on YouTube.



Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil

The trailer of Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil has gained big attention. The trailer was released by top celebrities like Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas etc. The 1 minute 41 seconds long trailer of the movie is top notch and going by the trailer, the film will be a raw and real action entertainer with an interesting plot. The trailer has already fetched above 6.75 Lakh views on Facebook.



Ranam

The new teaser of Ranam is out and it was released on March 17, 2018. The latest teaser of the movie introduces the character played by Rahman in the film. Well, this is the third teaser of the film to come out and this one too is nothing short of splendid. We definitely can expect a power-packed performance from Rahman in this upcoming movie.



Kuttanadan Marpappa

The trailer of Kuttanadam Marpappa was the first major release of the past week. Well, the 2 minutes 6 seconds long trailer of the movie promises this Kunchacko Boban starrer to be a laugh riot. The film does feature a whole lot of prominent actors and is definitely a big entertainer in the pipeline. The trailer has fetched above 3 Lakh views on Facebook.

