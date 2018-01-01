 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017 Box Office Report: The Hits Of The Year

It is a fact that there was a surge in the total number of Malayalam movies that earned the tags of blockbuster and superhits in the year 2017. Importantly, a good number of movies earned the proper 'Hit' tag, with those Malayalam movies turning out to be profitable ventures at the box office.
We saw some Malayalam movies racing ahead at the box office with the power of positive reviews. At the same time, we also witnessed certain Malayalam movies that made profit with the grand initial responses that they received.
Keep reading Malayalam movies 2017 box office report to know more about the movies that earned the Hit tag at the box office..
Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu
Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu is undoubtedly one of the finest movies of the year 2017. The film had a slower start at the box office but with the backing of some amazing reviews, the film sailed ahead at the box office. The Biju Menon starrer stayed strong in the theatres despite the Baahubali storm and earned the Hit tag. If reports are to be believed, the movie crossed the 10-Crore mark at the box office.
Adventures Of Omanakuttan
Asif Ali starrer Adventures Of Omanakuttan is one such movie, which rose like a phoenix. The film had a feeble start at the box office but after a couple of days, Adventures Of Omanakuttan enjoyed a great reception. Social media got flooded with positive reviews about the movie and the Asif Ali starrer had a fine run in the theatres.
Velipadinte Pusthakam
Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam was one of the most awaited movies of the Onam season. The film couldn't meet the huge expectations bestowed on it but still, the huge hype and the long vacation season ensured a decent run for the movie. According to the reports, the film had fetched above 11 Crores from its first 6 days of run.
Pullikkaran Staraa
Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa had opened to not so favourable reviews in the theatres. But still, the film, directed by young film-maker Syam Dhar was able to do a decent business during the Onam season. According to the reports, the film had fetched above 10 Crores from its first 10 days of run and it ensured the success of the movie.
Adam Joan
Prithviraj's Adam Joan, directed by Jinu Abraham had hit the theatres during the Onam season, along with 3 other big movies. The film fetched decent reviews upon its release and had done a good business in many of the centres. Adam Joan was made on a big budget and the reportedly, the film turned out to be a hit at the box office.
Udaharanam Sujatha
Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha got released during the Pooja season of 2017. The film, directed by Phantom Praveen got some grand reviews and the movie slowly picked up pace. The film had a grand run in the city centres and emerged as one of the successful ventures of the year.
Villain
Mohanlal's Villain got a grand opening at the box office, with the movie breaking some big records. The film had initially faced some backlashes but later, with a flurry of positive reviews, family audiences started pouring in for the movie. Reportedly, the big budget venture made a total business of 30 Crores and emerged as a hit at the box office.