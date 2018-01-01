 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017 Box Office Report: The Hits Of The Year

It is a fact that there was a surge in the total number of Malayalam movies that earned the tags of blockbuster and superhits in the year 2017. Importantly, a good number of movies earned the proper 'Hit' tag, with those Malayalam movies turning out to be profitable ventures at the box office.

We saw some Malayalam movies racing ahead at the box office with the power of positive reviews. At the same time, we also witnessed certain Malayalam movies that made profit with the grand initial responses that they received.

Keep reading Malayalam movies 2017 box office report to know more about the movies that earned the Hit tag at the box office..