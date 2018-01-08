 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017: Popular Actresses Who Made A Comeback To Mollywood!

Malayalam film industry definitely had a lot of positives to take from the year 2017. Importantly, while considering the Malayalam movies of 2017, one could understand the fact that the year and the movies did offer the right platform for something special.
2017 did witness the arrival of some new talents but at the same time, through the Malayalam movies released in 2017, some of the popular actors did make a powerful comeback to films, as well.
Yes, a good number of popular actresses, who had appeared in the Malayalam movies of the 1990s and the 2000s did make a noticeable return to Mollywood in 2017. Here, we take you through some of them..
Shanthi Krishna
Yesteryear actress Shanthi Krishna, made a memorable return to Malayalam films with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. She fetched a lot of praises for her powerful performance in this super hit movie. It was after a break of 19 years that the much loved actress of Mollywood marked a comeback to Mollywood.
Amala Akkineni
Amala Akkineni did appear in two Malayalam films of the 90s and she made a lasting impact in the minds of the Malayalam film audiences with those movies. In 2017, she returned to Mollywood with the C/O Saira Banu, which featured Manju Warrier in the lead role.
Raadhika Sarathkumar
Through the Dileep starrer Ramaleela, which was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2017, popular South Indian actress Raadhika Sarathkumar marked her return to Mollywood after 24 years. She portrayed the role of Saghavu Ragini, the mother of Ramanunni, the character played by Dileep in the movie.
Gautami
Popular South Indian actress Gautami, who has acted in a good number of Malayalam movies of the 90s, did make a comeback to Malayalam cinema in the year 2017. She played one of the lead roles in the horror movie E, directed by Kukku Surendran. She made a comeback to Mollywood after a gap of 14 years.