 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017: Popular Actresses Who Made A Comeback To Mollywood!

Malayalam film industry definitely had a lot of positives to take from the year 2017. Importantly, while considering the Malayalam movies of 2017, one could understand the fact that the year and the movies did offer the right platform for something special.

2017 did witness the arrival of some new talents but at the same time, through the Malayalam movies released in 2017, some of the popular actors did make a powerful comeback to films, as well.

Yes, a good number of popular actresses, who had appeared in the Malayalam movies of the 1990s and the 2000s did make a noticeable return to Mollywood in 2017. Here, we take you through some of them..