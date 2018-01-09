 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017: The Underrated Performances Of The Year!

Much like the previous years, 2017 had also its own share of great performances with the Malayalam movies of 2017 offering the perfect platform for the actors to showcase their talent.
While the social media and the audiences have talked a lot about some of the great performances in the Malayalam movies of 2017, the big list might go incomplete with some of the notable performances, as well.
In fact, some of these excellent performances from the Malayalam movies of 2017 were less talked about due to various reasons. But, these performances definitely deserve a huge round of applause. Here, we take you through the most underrated performances from the Malayalam movies of 2017..
Asif Ali (Kaattu)
Asif Ali had a sensational 2017 with the actor in him conquering new boundaries. He made the best use of the opportunity that he got and came out with some memorable performances. In the film Kaattu, he played the role of Nuhukannu to perfection.
In fact, his performance in the climax scenes of the film is solely enough to prove his calibre. Definitely, not an easy character to portray and the actor did come out with flying colours with his performance. Disappointingly, the film didn't do well at the box office and the actor's performance also went unnoticed.
Manju Warrier (C/O Saira Banu)
Well, a lot has been talked about Manju Warrier's performance in the film Udaharanam Sujatha and she deserves every bit of the credit. At the same time, the actress did put up an equal or a superior job in the film C/O Saira Banu, which hit the theatres in the year 2017. It wouldn't be wrong to tag Saira Banu as the best role after her comeback to films. The way in which she handled the dialect was also noteworthy. Definitely, one of the best performances of the year.
Kunchacko Boban
Kunchacko Boban had a memorable 2017. In Take Off, Parvathy did impress one and all with her performance and at the same time, Kunchacko Boban also came up with a splendid performance, which was less talked about, in comparison. He underplayed his role according to the situation and came up with a matured performance as Shahid.
Similarly, in Varnyathil Ashanka, he stepped into an all new avatar. He played a character, which was quite different from the normal hero roles that we are used to. He was successful in shedding the chocolate image completely. Both these performances definitely deserve due credits.
Kalabhavan Shajohn (Pareeth Pandari)
Well, Pareeth Pandari had hit the theatres during the first quarter of 2017. Kalabhavan Shajon had played the lead role in this film and he appeared in an all new look. Kalabhavan Shajon did come up with a scintillating performance as the title character. He stole the show with his touching performances in the emotional sequences, which rightly proved his excellent range as an actor.
Biju Menon (Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu)
Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu, featured Biju Menon in the role of the title character, a government servant who likes to spend free time with his gang of friends. Biju Menon's realistic portrayal of the character was one of the high points of the movie. Even in the emotional sequences, we did not see a dramatic angle and this subtle portrayal helped the audiences relate to the character instantly.
Joju George (Ramante Edanthottam)
Ramante Edanthottam was about the three characters Raman, Malini and Elvis. All of them did an excellent job but, it has to be said that Elvis scored above all of them. Joju George was phenomenal with his portrayal of the character, who displays male chauvinism to the extreme. He owned most of the sequences in which he came on screen. Definitely, a noteworthy performance of the year.