 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017: These 6 Films Definitely Deserved More!

The year that passed by was worth a remembering one for Mollywood. Malayalam movies like The Great Father, Ramaleela, Ezra, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and a host of other big hits, made the year a memorable one for the moviegoers and the industry.

At the same time, there were certain Malayalam movies, which definitely deserved more. These well-made movies did win praises from the critics and they definitely deserved more at the box office.



Here, we take you through 6 such Malayalam movies of 2017 which deserved a much better run in the theatres. Some of these films emerged as profitable ventures but they had everything in them to become even bigger hits at the box office..

