 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017: These 6 Films Definitely Deserved More!

The year that passed by was worth a remembering one for Mollywood. Malayalam movies like The Great Father, Ramaleela, Ezra, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and a host of other big hits, made the year a memorable one for the moviegoers and the industry.
At the same time, there were certain Malayalam movies, which definitely deserved more. These well-made movies did win praises from the critics and they definitely deserved more at the box office.
Here, we take you through 6 such Malayalam movies of 2017 which deserved a much better run in the theatres. Some of these films emerged as profitable ventures but they had everything in them to become even bigger hits at the box office..
C/O Saira Banu
C/O Saira Banu, featuring Manju Warrier and Shane Nigam in the lead roles was a well-crafted a film, which had its heart at the right place. The film served its purpose perfectly and with a well-layered screenplay and powerful performances, the movie made a mark in the minds of the audiences. The film did a decent business at the box office but still, it is a fact that this beautiful movie deserved more.
Tharangam
Films like Tharangam don't come so often in Malayalam cinema. This film, directed by young film-maker Dominic Arun was an experimental effort. Disappointingly, the film, mixed with black humour and fantasy wasn't well-accepted by the audiences. But for sure, the movie will gain a huge fan following in the times to come.
Varnyathil Ashanka
Varnyathil Ashanka, starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles is undoubtedly one of the finest social satires of the recent times. The film, directed by Sidharth Bharathan had loads of moments filled with simple humour. The film was a moderate success but it definitely deserved a superhit tag.
Solo
Well, Solo can definitely be tagged as one of the best Malayalam movies of this year. Bejoy Nambiar's guts to come up with a film like Solo, which has a lot of inner layers in it should definitely be appreciated. Dulquer Salmaan had come up with some stellar performances in the film. Definitely, Solo is one such movie, which will be discussed more and more in the future.
Kaattu
Kaattu is one such Malayalam movie of 2017, which had an unfortunate fate at the box office. The film, directed by Arun Kumar Aravind was definitely affected by the bad timing of release. The film did receive some extremely positive reviews, but still, the film couldn't sustain at the box office. For sure, movie will gain a cult classic status upon the DVD release.
Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam
Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam, which marked Neeraj Madhav's debut as a lead hero was a simple and sweet love story, which had an important message to deliver as well. Directed by Domin D' Silva, the film did get a decent run in the city centres but it deserved a better treatment from the audiences.