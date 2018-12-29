English
Malayalam Movies 2018 Box Office Report: Biggest Blockbusters & Hits Of The Year!

By
    For the Malayalam film industry, the year 2018 has been a good one with a decent number of Malayalam movies making it huge in terms of box office collections. We witnessed the arrival of some real big Malayalam movies in to the theatres and setting the cash registers ringing upon their arrival. The year witnessed the arrival of above 130 Malayalam movies and many of them tasted success. On this note, here we take you through some of the biggest blockbusters and hits of the year 2018.

    Aadhi

    Aadhi, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role started off the year 2018 in a stylish manner with the film enjoying a fabulous run at the box office. The movie went past the 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office and emerged as the first real big hit of the year 2018.

    Sudani From Nigeria

    Sudani From Nigeria, directed by Zakariya came in as a pleasant surprise for the Malayalam film audiences. The movie that was strong in its content and realistic making, touched the hearts of the audiences and they in turn showered their support on the film. The film enjoyed a fabulous run in the theatres.

    Aravindante Athithikal

    Aravindante Athithikal, directed by Mohan is definitely one among the best family entertainers of this year. It had all the ingredients to cater for the family audiences and rightly, the film enjoyed a super success at the box office with the movie running to packed houses in the theatres.

    Abrahamninte Santhathikal

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal, starring Mammootty in the lead role was one such film that came in with huge expectations. The film lived up to those expectations and the audiences got a fabulous thriller. The Mammootty starrer went on to break many records and it even went past the 75-Crore mark at the worldwide box office to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the recent times.

    Koode

    Koode, directed by Anjali Menon and featuring Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy in the lead roles, received the love and praises of the audiences. The simple-yet-soulful tale had struck the right chords with the audiences and Anjali Menon enjoyed yet another huge success at the box office.

    Theevandi

    Theevandi came in at the right time into the theatres and this Tovino Thomas starrer, which had a satirical angle had all elements in to for a good viewing. The film emerged as a tremendous success at the box office as it set the cash registers ringing.

    Varathan

    Varathan, the film from Fahadh Faasil-Amal Neerad combo had a solid run at the box office right from its very first day of its release. The movie registered a solid opening and in the subsequent days, it went on to maintain the good momentum to emerge as a huge blockbuster.

    Kayamkulam Kochunni

    Kayamkulam Kochunni, one of the biggest movies to come out in the theatres this yea turned out to be one among the top grossing Malayalam movies of all time. The film worked out pretty well with the audiences and it did create some big records at the box office. The film has went past the 100-Crore mark including all the business.

    Odiyan

    Mohanlal starrer Odiyan came in to the theatres as the biggest ever release in the history of Malayalam cinema. The film had a scintillating opening in the theatres with the film crossing the 60-Crore mark in the opening weekend. The movie is still continuing its run in the theatres across the state.

    Njan Prakashan

    Njan Prakashan, the Fahadh Faasil starrer, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad is definitely one among the most loved Malayalam movies of the year. The film that made it in to the theatres during the Christmas season has already been tagged as a big hit and going at this rate, the film is sure to become one among the top grossers of this year.

    Along with the above mentioned movies, other films like Queen, Panchavarnathatha, Uncle, Kuttandan Marpapa etc., also tasted a good success at the box office.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 13:31 [IST]
