 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2018: Grand Debuts To Watch Out For!

Pranav Mohanlal

Well, this definitely is one of the most talked about debuts of the recent times. Pranav Mohanlal is all set to step into the world of movies as a lead actor with Aadhi, which is all set to hit the theatres this week. Audiences are eager to see the star son sparkle on the big screen and expectations are sky high.

Shravan Mukesh

Yet another celebrity kid is all set to make an entry to films in the form of Shravan Mukesh, the son of popular actor Mukesh. Shravan will debut in Mollywood with the film Kalyanam, the trailer of which did open to a good reception recently. The film is gearing upto hit the theatres on February 2, 2018.

Siddharth

Popular Tamil actor Siddharth is all set to make a mark of his own in Mollywood with the film Kammara Sambhavam. Starring Dileep in the lead role, the film is a big budget venture and Siddharth will be seen essaying a character named Othenan Nambiar in the movie.

Trisha

The much loved actress of the South Indian cinema is all set to make her debut in Mollywood. Trisha is debuting in Mollywood with the film Hey Jude, directed by Shyamaprasad and featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Malayalam film audiences have been eager to see the actress in a Malayalam film and it's a big moment for all of her fans in Kerala.

Ramesh Pisharody

Ramesh Pisharody, popular comedian and actor is all set to step in to a new terrain this year. The actor has donned the cap of a director for the film Panchavarnathatha, the shooting of which has already commenced. Starring Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, the film is expected to be a fine entertainer and the movie will come out in the theatres, this year.

Dhyan Sreenivasan

Dhyan Sreenivasan is all set to step into the shoes of a director with the film Love Action Drama, featuring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The shoot of the film is expected to commence in 2018 and expectations are sky high on the debut directorial venture of Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj, one of the most loved and talented actors of Mollywood is all set to try his hands on direction with Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer which is all set to go on floors this year itself. Well, Prithviraj is one of the most intelligent actors in Mollywood and we definitely can expect a brilliant film from this man.

Kalidas Jayaram

Kalidas Jayaram's big entry to Mollywood as a lead hero has been long awaited. The young star kid did won the hearts of the audiences with his act in the song "Njaanum Njaanum.." from Poomaram. The film, directed by Abrid Shine is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and is expected to hit the theatres soon.