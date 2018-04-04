 »   »   » Quarterly Box Office Report 2018: Aadhi & Other Malayalam Movies That Enjoyed A Good Run!

Aadhi

Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi is rightly the biggest winner of the first quarter. The movie had made it to the theatres in the last week of January and the film had an emphatic run in the theatres grossing big at the box office. The film bagged the tag of a blockbuster and is still continuing its run.



Shikkari Shambhu

Shikkari Shambhu, the Kunchacko Boban starrer made the best use of the positive reviews that it received. Not many movies of the recent times have seen such a resurgence as Shikkari Shambhu returned to a good number of theatres due to the demand. The film did stood firm despite the arrival of big releases.



Hey Jude

Hey Jude, Nivin Pauly-Shyamaprasad team's movie got the best of reviews among the releases of the first quarter. The film had a comparatively slower start and it did face a tight competition from Aadhi. Despite that, the film had a steady run in the theatres and has completed 50 days of run in some of the centres.



Captain

Captain, directed by Prajesh Sen gave Jayasurya a hat-trick of hits. The film, which is a biopic of veteran football player VP Sathyan opened to good reviews and the track was perfectly set for the movie for a good run. The Jayasurya starrer emerged victorious as the box office.



Other Movies

Ira, which had hit the theatres by the mid of March has been doing a decent business in the theatres and is still continuing its run. On the other hand, Poomaram, which graced the big screens a day before Ira did open to extremely good reviews but has had an above average run so far.

