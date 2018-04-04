 »   »   » Quarterly Box Office Report 2018: Aadhi & Other Malayalam Movies That Enjoyed A Good Run!

Related Articles
Well, the first quarter of the year 2018 wasn't as good as that of the previous year. There were a good number of Malayalam movies that graced the big screen within a span of three months but not all of them could make the desired impact at the box office.
Some of the much awaited Malayalam movies like Aadhi, Street Lights, Hey Jude, Poomaram, Carbon and a host of other films marked an entry to the theatres. Here, we take you through some of the Malayalam movies of the first quarter of 2018, which enjoyed a good run at the theatres.
Aadhi
Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi is rightly the biggest winner of the first quarter. The movie had made it to the theatres in the last week of January and the film had an emphatic run in the theatres grossing big at the box office. The film bagged the tag of a blockbuster and is still continuing its run.
Shikkari Shambhu
Shikkari Shambhu, the Kunchacko Boban starrer made the best use of the positive reviews that it received. Not many movies of the recent times have seen such a resurgence as Shikkari Shambhu returned to a good number of theatres due to the demand. The film did stood firm despite the arrival of big releases.
Hey Jude
Hey Jude, Nivin Pauly-Shyamaprasad team's movie got the best of reviews among the releases of the first quarter. The film had a comparatively slower start and it did face a tight competition from Aadhi. Despite that, the film had a steady run in the theatres and has completed 50 days of run in some of the centres.
Captain
Captain, directed by Prajesh Sen gave Jayasurya a hat-trick of hits. The film, which is a biopic of veteran football player VP Sathyan opened to good reviews and the track was perfectly set for the movie for a good run. The Jayasurya starrer emerged victorious as the box office.
Sudani From Nigeria
It wouldn't be wrong to tag Sudani From Nigeria one of the best movies of the recent times. The film, with its extremely good content has earned the love of the audiences and has been doing an extremely good business in the theatres as well.
Queen
Queen was the surprise package of the first quarter of the year. This movie, which featured a group of youngsters in the lead role was well-appreciated by the audiences. It had a memorable run in the theatres and earned a superhit tag.
Other Movies
Ira, which had hit the theatres by the mid of March has been doing a decent business in the theatres and is still continuing its run. On the other hand, Poomaram, which graced the big screens a day before Ira did open to extremely good reviews but has had an above average run so far.
Meanwhile, Kuttanadan Marpappa, Vikadakumaran, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil etc., were the films that released during the last week of the first quarter. They have opened to good reviews and let's wait and see how they would perform at the box office.
