 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2018: The Most Awaited Films Of The First Half Of The Year!

The year 2018 promises to be an exciting one Malayalam film industry as some of the most awaited and expected Malayalam movies will come out in the theatres in this year.

Much like the previous year, the first half of 2018 is also expected to offer some grand treat for the Malayalam film audiences. Some of the highly awaited Malayalam movies, which have hit the headlines right from its announcement days are expected to make things even more special for the Malayalam film industry.



On this note, here we take you through some of the most awaited Malayalam movies, which are expected to grace the theatres in initial half of 2018..

