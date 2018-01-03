 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2018: The Most Awaited Films Of The First Half Of The Year!

The year 2018 promises to be an exciting one Malayalam film industry as some of the most awaited and expected Malayalam movies will come out in the theatres in this year.
Much like the previous year, the first half of 2018 is also expected to offer some grand treat for the Malayalam film audiences. Some of the highly awaited Malayalam movies, which have hit the headlines right from its announcement days are expected to make things even more special for the Malayalam film industry.
On this note, here we take you through some of the most awaited Malayalam movies, which are expected to grace the theatres in initial half of 2018..
Odiyan
Nothing much has to be said about this film, which is one of the most awaited films of the year. This big budget venture, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, features Mohanlal in the shoes of a character named Odiyan Manikyan. The all new getup of the actor for Odiyan has once again raised the expectations level of the movie. Odiyan is expected to come out in the theatres during the first half of 2018.
Street Lights
Street Lights will be the first release of Mammootty, in the year 2018. The expectations level of this bilingual movie, directed by Shamdatt did raise to newer heights with the arrival of the posters of the film, which indicated that Street Lights is something really special. The film will hit the theatres on January 26, 2018.
Kammarasambhavam
Kammarasambhavam, featuring Dileep in the lead role has found a place in the list of most awaited films, ever since its announcement was made. Reportedly, the shoot of the film is currently progressing and this much awaited venture, directed by Rathish Ambat and scripted by Murali Gopy will feature Dileep in an altogether different role. According to the reports, the makers are planning to release the film during the Vishu season.
Kayamkulam Kochunni
Kayamkulam Kochunni, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role is a big budget venture. Most recently, the location stills of the film were out and we definitely can expect a magnum opus from Rosshan Andrrews and team. If reports are to be believed, the film will hit the theatres during the Vishu season.
Abrahaminte Santhathikal
Mammootty will begin the year 2018 with Abrahaminte Santhathikal, directed by Shaji Padoor. The shoot of the film is all set to commence and Mammootty will once again be seen in the role of a police officer. The has its script penned by The Great Father fame Haneef Adeni. Reportedly, the film is expected to hit the theatres during the Vishu season.