 »   »   »  Malayalam Movies 2018: These Films Definitely Deserved More At The Box Office!

Carbon

Fahadh Faasil starrer Carbon was indeed a very novel attempt with many layers of thoughts in it. In fact, this film directed by Venu involved the audiences throughout its journey. The movie rightly had many layers and made the audiences think a lot with the various possibilities.

Kammara Sambhavam

Kammara Sambhavam was indeed an attempt that should be applauded. The Dileep starrer, directed by Ratheesh Ambat had a satirical angle as well and the intentions of the film were to deliver such a stuff. It was indeed a daring attempt and it also had some brilliant performances. Definitely, this film deserved more at the box office.

Maradona

Maradona is yet another under-appreciated works of this year. The film was a routine commercial flare but it had some really different characterizations as well as narrative pattern. The intent of the film to deliver a thriller with feel good elements in it was spot on and it had everything in to be tagged as a fine attempt.

Iblis

Iblis, directed by Rohith VS was a fresh attempt in Malayalam cinema. Films based on fantasies aren't that common in Malayalam and Ibilis filled that void with perfection. It had a concept that was completely out-of-the-box and the film-maker was able to take the audiences to an entirely different world and a set of people.

Lilly

Lilly, directed by Prasobh Vijayan, could be termed as one of the finest films of the year 2018. All those who watched the film from the theatres would rightly know the impact that the movie had created in the minds of the viewers. The film, which was in the lines of a survival thriller stayed loyal to its genre and offered a gripping tale for the audiences.